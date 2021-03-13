The Benedictine offense just seemed to run out of gas in the final three minutes with a 63-62 lead over St. Francis.
The Cougars would close the game on an 11-2 run as the Ravens could only manage two points in a 73-65 loss at Friends University Saturday and fell short of the sweet sixteen at Kansas City in the NAIA Men's Basketball Championship.
Coach Ryan Moody said he probably should've been more hands off late in the game with his team on the offensive end of the floor.
"I probably dictated a little too much in the last three minutes and maybe should've just let our guys play a little bit more to let them go make plays," Moody said. "Those last three minutes I think we turned the ball over two maybe three times and you have to at least get a shot out of a possession."
Senior guard Jaiden Bristol said they didn't find much success on offense late outside of some free throws.
"Our offense just kind of stopped working honestly," Bristol said. "We didn't get much that wasn't from the foul line late."
Moody did give credit to the St. Francis offense late with making a number of difficult shots late against the Raven defense.
"They didn't make any easy buckets in the last few minutes so hats off to them," Moody said.
The Ravens had one of their worst games from the beyond the arc this season going only 5-18 compared to the Cougars who went 12-31.
"They took away the three point line most of the game from us so we had to score everything from the rim," Moody said.
BC was able to find success in the game at the rim especially in the second half with Bristol who had 16 in the half and 13 of those came in the paint.
He finished with a team high 20 points.
Junior Jayden Temme was second with 13 and senior Matt Austin had 10.
Despite the loss, Moody praised his team's effort considering they had played just 24 hours ago and the Cougars were coming off a bye.
"We basically had no prep with just film and rest and we had a chance to win it late," Moody said. "This is where our program needs to go and push through to get to the next step."
The Ravens will come back next year just as hungry with everyone expected to be back including the three seniors Bristol, Austin and Chris Jackson.
"Our three seniors have gotten together and decided that we're all going to come back next year," Bristol said. "There are a lot of things that we know we need to improve on and we'll be back to work shortly."
Moody said he is thankful that for the most part his team has gone through the season without Covid causing many issues for them as some teams at all levels of college basketball are getting hit hard right now.
"I'm very proud of the fact that we made it through the season with a little bit of luck and diligence from our team to not get shut down from Covid protocols," Moody said. "So many people in the last 48 hours have found out their season is over because of Covid."
