(RV) remained unbeaten in KCAC play on Wednesday with a win over KCAC newcomer William Penn University on Legacy Field.
Benedictine (4-1, 4-0 KCAC) scored seven unanswered goals to start off the fourth quarter and turn a two-point game into a 17-8 lead before earning the 17-9 win over the Statesmen.
The first two quarters of the game had very different feels. Sean Molyneux scored the first two goals of the game followed by a goal from Joseph Doyle off a Carson James assist to make it 3-0 Benedictine midway through the first quarter. By the end of the quarter, the Ravens had pushed in front 5-1. William Penn used a four-goal second quarter to close out down their deficit to two goals, 7-5, by halftime.
Each team scored three times in the third quarter but Benedictine never gave up the lead as they went into the final 15 minutes leading by two minutes.
Doyle scored back-to-back goals to start off the fourth quarter and Joseph Bianchi capped off the fourth-quarter scoring off an assist from Carson inside the final minute of the game.
Benedictine finished the game with a 61-26 advantage in shots. Doyle led the scoring with six followed by Molyneux and Brady Guck with three each. Jack Kandoth added two while Aiden Richardson and Jordan Rodriguez joined Bianchi with one goal each. Carson finished with four assists followed by Rodriguez with three, Doyle with two, and Doug Shoopman with one.
Duncan Loud and Jacob Hammers split time in goal for the Ravens. Loud earned the win, playing the first half with seven saves while Hammers played the second half with two saves.
Bianchi won 18 of 27 faceoffs to help control possession for the Ravens. Benedictine forced 30 William Penn turnovers finishing the game with 15 caused turnovers. Guck, Drew Doran, Tyler Santini, and Brody Helligso each recorded two caused turnovers.
Benedictine returns to the road for their next two games, traveling to Dubuque, Iowa, on April 1 to take on Clarke University.
