Benedictine Volleyball rattled off three straight sets to win their 2021 home opener on Tuesday at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
The Ravens defeated the Kansas Wesleyan University Coyotes 3-1, bouncing back after a first-set loss.
A close first set saw the two teams battle back and forth, with momentum swings finally settling in the favor of the Coyotes.
KWU led 19-17, but the Ravens answered with 4-straight points to take a 21-19 lead. The home squad held a 2-point advantage at 23-21, but the Coyotes went ahead 24-23. The Ravens held off the first set point, but KWU ultimately took the first set 26-24.
The Ravens answered in a big way in the second set, taking an early lead and making it stick throughout the set to tie the match 1-1.
The Ravens built an early 11-6 lead and carried a 5-point advantage for most of the set. KWU battled back to 17-15, forcing a Ravens timeout, but the home side closed out the set on an 8-3 run for the 25-18 win.
The Ravens won a thrilling third set. They took a 10-8 lead early in the match, but the Coyotes came back to take an 11-10 lead, holding that lead until the Ravens tied the setup at 19-19. After KWU went back in front 21-19, the Ravens powered back in front with the help of two aces by Megan Luby. With the score tied 24-24, the Ravens were able to take the set thanks to a Haylie Dickerson kill and an attack error by the Coyotes to win the set 26-24.
The Ravens finished the match off with a convincing fourth set. The Ravens jumped out to a 5-2 lead and held a solid advantage at 19-15 later in the set. The Coyotes fought back, pulling within a point at 20-19 to force a timeout by Ravens Head Coach Victoria Hurtt. The Ravens came out of the timeout hot, scoring 4-straight points and winning the set 25-20, and taking the match 3-1.
The Ravens attack was led by Mary Pat Taylor and Joslyn Lewis, who each had 14 kills. Dickerson had 13 kills, and she and Lewis had 4 blocks. Maggie Schoening recorded 8 kills and 4 blocks. Overall, the Ravens finished with a .189 hitting percentage, narrowly besting the Coyotes' .188 percentage.
Luby, after being named the Heart of America Defensive Player of the Week, had 21 digs to go along with 5 aces.
The win moves the Ravens to 4-1 on the season. They'll play in the Labor Day Classic in Sioux City, Iowa on Sept. 3-4 for their next matches, and will return home for Heart of America action against Evangel on
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.