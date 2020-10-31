Benedictine showed some its inexperience and youth in its first loss of the season to Sterling College Saturday at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
The Ravens lost a hard fought game on both sides by a score of 60-55. Benedictine squandered a few offensive possessions down the stretch that ultimately proved to be the difference in the outcome.
Coach Chad Folsom said his team needs to learn to be more deliberate on offense down the stretch.
"I think we just need to be able to slow down, settle and run an offense," Folsom said. "We have a relatively new group out there and at times we were sped up and unable to execute."
Folsom also said his team didn't look ready for the pressure Sterling brought on defense early on in the contest.
"I thought early in the game we weren't ready for that intensity," Folsom said. "It took us a little to adjust and we eventually did."
Folsom did highlight the effort the Ravens had on defense, which ultimately kept them in the game late.
"I thought with our pressure we were able to speed them up a lot," Folsom said. "We got our hands on some steals and deflections.
Junior Skylar Washington led BC in scoring with 18 in the game.
She also said the team is still working through being so young.
"We are young and so we still need to work on getting some plays down and getting better at our defensive mindset," Washington said.
Folsom had a positive outlook on the game despite the close loss.
"This was a great learning experience for us against a good team," Folsom said. "We did some good things but we're still a young squad learning and growing."
