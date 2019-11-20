Benedictine women's basketball recorded its first conference win of the season Wednesday night over Baker 68-53, thanks to an aggressive defensive effort at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
"We played with a high level intensity for forty minutes," Chad Folsom said. "We didn't let them settle into much of an offense and I think we used our defensive pressure to wear them out the whole night."
The Wildcats shot just 28 percent from the field on the night and simply had no answer for the depth of the Ravens, who can run 12 deep on most nights.
"We have so much depth we can keep rotating them in and out of there and just try to wear them down," Folsom said.
Folsom also said the team's offense was able to slow down and find a good rhythm in the second half.
"The first half we were super fast with it and out of control at times," Folsom said. "The second half we settled down, we actually moved the ball and found the open player."
Senior forward Kayla Staley had a double-double in her first start of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds while making an impact on both sides of the floor.
"She's a leader and she brings that energy out there on the court," Folsom said. "She does it at both ends with taking charges and hustling."
The performance also came on the senior's birthday.
"It was a great day from the time I woke up," Staley said. "We just had a ton of energy."
Staley also reflected on how much pride she and the team take forcing charges on the defensive side of the court.
"I think it really deflates the other team," Staley said. "Mentally I beat them in that situation and it's something our whole team takes pride in."
Staley said it's truly a luxury to have the type of experienced depth the Lady Ravens possess.
"We can basically play all 17 people," Staley said. "We're able to play with pressure or play half court with the same intensity because we have a bunch of people back who know what they're doing."
Senior forward Grace Brzozowski and senior guard LaRanda Thomas both led the team in scoring on the night with 11.
Benedictine will travel to Cedar Rapids this Saturday at noon to take on Mount Mercy.
