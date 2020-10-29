Benedictine women's basketball finally commenced its regular season with a 101-46 home victory over Kansas Christian College Thursday at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
Coach Chad Folsom said being able to take on another opponent was refreshing as the Ravens lone scrimmage in camp was canceled due to Covid-19.
"It was super exciting for everyone," Folsom said. "We've been practicing since the first of October but haven't been able to scrimmage against anyone else."
The Falcons certainty aren't nearly the best team the Ravens will play this season, but Folsom said he liked the effort and energy his team had for 40 especially on defense.
"I liked our energy from start to finish," Folsom said. "We played 40 minutes and we didn't let up. Our defense was pretty good and we were able to change up presses."
BC also had scoring balance throughout the night with three players in double figures.
"We shared the ball really," Folsom said. "We were able to move the ball, find the double team and kick it out to get a better shot."
Junior Ali Brzozowski led the team in points with 16, junior Skylar Washington had 15, and senior Natalie Smaron finished with 14.
Folsom also said crossing the century mark on the scoreboard was nice to see for his squad.
"It's been a long time to score one hundred," Folsom said. "It's been a long time since we did that."
Brzozowski echoed coach Folsom's positive sentiments about the Ravens' opening night win.
"I think we performed very excellently as a team," Brzozowski said. "We shared the ball well, talked and communicated. The energy level was very high."
Benedictine will next host (RV) Sterling College Saturday at 2 p.m.
