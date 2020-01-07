Women’s Basketball returned to the court for the first time in 2020, taking on Graceland University Saturday afternoon in Atchison.
The (RV) Ravens defeated the Yellowjackets 81-72 to improve to 12-2 on the season and 6-2 in Heart of America play.
After a bit of a sloppy first half, the Ravens turned up the intensity in the second half, forcing 18 Graceland turnovers. The Ravens turned a 3-point halftime deficit into a 4-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, then closed out the contest by knocking down free throws late.
Sam Brennan provided a spark for the Ravens in the fourth quarter, scoring 7 points and grabbing three steals in the final frame. LaRanda Thomas led the team with 16 points and also had three steals. Kayla Staley notched 11 points and 11 rebounds while Skylar Washington added 13 points off the bench. Rylee Neill had 8 points and four steals and Kynli Nelson nabbed four steals, too.
The loss keeps Graceland winless in Heart play at 0-9 and drops its overall record to 3-12.
The Ravens struggled with turnovers in the first half, giving up the ball 14 times as the Yellowjackets held a 35-32 halftime lead. Graceland also struggled holding onto the ball in the opening 20 minutes, matching the Ravens 14 turnovers. Each team scored 15 in the first quarter prior to the Yellowjackets scoring 20 compared the Ravens 17 in the second quarter to take the 3-point halftime lead.
The Ravens will hit the road for a pair of contests against teams at or near the top of the Heart standings. They’ll play at Evangel University on Jan. 8, then at (8) Central Methodist University on Jan. 11 before a trip to Peru State College on Jan. 15. The Ravens next home game will be Saturday, Jan. 18.
