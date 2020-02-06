Benedictine received a career-high performance from junior Natalie Smaron in its bounce back 70-55 win over Missouri Valley Wednesday night at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
"That's the Natalie we need every night," Coach Chad Folsom said. "She was attacking the basket, rebounding the ball and finishing. It was good stuff from her on both ends of the floor."
Smaron had 20 points on the night along with seven rebounds.
"I think we all clicked out there really well and I think it was just such a team effort," Smaron said. "We all just made the extra pass tonight."
Both teams had a slow start to game offensively with the difference being Benedictine finding some success down in the paint in the second half.
"Defensively we got some good stops and we rebounded a lot better in the second half," Folsom said. "We were able to execute with some nice interior passing and finish inside."
Sophomore Ali Brzozowski also had a solid game performance for the Ravens with 12 points and seven rebounds.
Folsom said those two continuing to produce in the paint will be critical in final month of the regular season.
"That's great and those two need to play more," Folsom said. "It's good to get them the opportunity today and shifted our lineup around a little bit today."
The win was needed for the Ravens after losing four of their last five.
Smaron said the team maintaining a positive attitude is key for the Ravens to reach their full potential.
"Staying positive and picking each other up are big keys for us," Smaron said. "With positive energy on the floor I think we're unstoppable
