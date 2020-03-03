Benedictine gave No. 8 Central Methodist University a hard fought game but ended up coming short 66-59 in the final game of the regular season.
The game serves as glorified warmup to the first round of the heart tournament as both of these teams will meet for the third time this season.
Coach Chad Folsom said he was pleased with how his team fought the Eagles for 40 minutes.
“I thought we fought them the whole time,” Folsom said. “There was a stretch in the third where they hit some threes and got a cushion but I liked how we fought back.”
The Ravens were able to bring down the deficit to single digits after trailing by 22 earlier in the fourth quarter.
BC had one of their best starts against CMU playing with intensity and held a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The second and third quarters are where the game started to slip away from the Ravens but Folsom said he thought his team handled the Eagles’ playing style better this second time around.
“I thought for the most part we handled that well,” Folsom said. “We gave them a few opportunities but certainly handled it better this time.”
Folsom said having this warmup for their rematch Wednesday is a benefit in his mind.
“It gives us time to prep because we’ve already put together the scout,” Folsom said. “We’ll watch this game, see how they kind of attacked us and see what things we can clean up.”
Senior Rachael Baumgartner led the team with 12 points and senior Grace Brzozowski was second with 10.
Baumgartner said the Ravens will have a chance against the Eagles if they can cut down on the turnovers.
“We can improve a lot of little things from this game even though we played well,” Baumgarnter said. “You take away some of the turnovers it’s a totally different ball game.”
The biggest advantage BC had in the game was down low.
The Ravens outscored CMU 28-22 in the paint and beat them on the glass 50-30 and will be an aspect they will try to exploit again Wednesday.
Tipoff will be Wednesday 7 p.m. at Fayette, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.