Benedictine women’s soccer looks to field yet another team that will be a contender in the Heart of America conference.
The Ravens return a number of players with valuable experience in both the regular season and postseason.
Emma Strecker, Natalie Duque and Ashley Rehagen were seniors who started every game last season.
Duque had five goals with five assists last season and Strecker scored two goals with six assists.
The fourth senior on the team is Ellen Budell who played in 15 games last season.
Coach Lincoln Roblee said he feels confident in the chemistry and comradery this team is building heading into the season.
“We’ve got great players and great people,” Roblee said. “I absolutely love this team and practice is fun everyday. We can get a lot done with this group.”
Throughout much of Roblee’s time as head coach the Ravens have been able to reload season after season and produce a team able to make a run in the playoffs.
“Year after year we are just really good at coming together and focusing on team success,” Roblee said. “That’s just something I see carried over from year-to-year. It’s a goal orientated group of people that really thrive in the classroom as well as the field Every year we seem to have people who step up.”
Roblee also said having the virus to deal with this fall isn’t something he or his team is too worried about.
“It’s different but it’s just like everything else because we really just have to adjust to it,” Roblee said. “We have to go at it 100 mph and know that it’s there. I don’t think it’s going to be a big distraction.”
