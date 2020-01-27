Benedictine snatched a much needed comeback victory at home Monday night over Grand View 65-64.
The Ravens (14-7, Heart 8-7) scored the final eight points of the game grabbing their first lead with just 29 seconds left to play and were able to end a three game losing streak.
"Just to get back in the winning ways was is huge for us," Coach Chad Folsom said. "Hopefully we can springboard off of this in the next few games."
Senior Grace Brzozwski was the main source of offense throughout most of the night as she had a season-high 20 points for her, while the team as a whole only shot 37 percent from the field.
Folsom said Brzozwski showed her ability in multiple levels on the court Monday night.
"This may have been her best game of the year," Folsom said. "We had her playing some four and three and she showed her ability to attack off the dribble and dish."
Brzozwski said she was just trying to leave it all out on the court when the team needed it most.
"I don't think I've scored 20 points in a game," Brzozowski said with a humble laugh. "I was just trying to go out there and just do anything and everything to help my team."
The Raven defense showed up in critical moments down stretch and allowed their offense to have a chance late despite missing some key opportunities at times in the fourth quarter.
"I thought we were aggressive and physical," Folsom said. "We didn't give them too many set opportunities which allowed us to come down and have some chances."
Brzozowski said the Benedictine defense was truly at its best in the last minute victory.
"We're a pressure defense and we like to get right in your face," Brzozowski said. "Our defense was so on point tonight with everyone talking, especially our zone press."
The Ravens forced 19 turnovers on the night and accumulated 21 points off of those.
Senior LaRanda Thomas hit her second three of the night with a little over a minute remaining to draw the Ravens within 64-60 of the Vikings.
Sophomore Rylee Neill added another three on the next possession from the left corner to pull within one.
Grand View (14-7, Heart 10-5) missed a shot on its next possession and senior Rachael Baumgartner hit the eventual game winning in the post with 29 second left.
Folsom said his offense flowed well in terms of finding open looks for players on the court.
"One thing I thought we did all night, and that we did on the last play was move the ball side-to-side," Folsom said. "We passed the ball and shared more, which made the defense work more."
Folsom was pleased with how much of a combined effort the crucial win was for his team.
"We did have multiple players hit big shots," Folsom said. "Afterwards I told them afterwards I thought it was a total team effort."
