It's no secret that Benedictine women's basketball has struggled against Central Methodist University the past couple of seasons dropping its last five games to the conference rival.
The Ravens started the game clearly motivated to end that streak and did so in a convincing 81-62 win Saturday at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
Coach Chad Folsom said his group came to play from the jump and put out an emboldened effort.
"We came out playing well from the beginning," Folsom said. "We had a big lead at halftime and we were able to answer their runs and keep it. Very proud of our ladies tonight."
Junior Skylar Washington had her best scoring performance of the season with a team-high 21 points, including 17 points in the first half.
The junior went 4-6 from the beyond the arc where she had been in a little bit of a slump for most the season.
"She struggled a little from the three in the first semester but she hasn't stopped looking for it," Folsom said. "That's what good shooters do and we need her to do that."
The Ravens (9-4, Heart 7-2) held the highest scoring offense in the conference to well under their point total average.
"We were great on the help side and we did a great job of pressuring the ball," Washington said.
Folsom was happy to see how well his team defended at the half court and not just their usual full-court press.
"We really guarded our half court man-to-man defense," Folsom said. "We didn't necessarily need to full court press the whole time."
The Ravens also handled the Eagles (6-5, Heart 5-5) in the paint by winning on the glass 48-28 as well points in the paint.
Folsom praised the job his bigs did against Freshman Leah Johnson who came into the game nearly averaging a double-double but only scored three points along with four points in her ten minutes of play.
"Our bigs did a nice job of playing defense on her," Folsom said. "She's been a force at getting rebounds and scoring. Our post did a nice job of going strong inside."
For the second game BC moved the ball efficiently on offense with 30 shots made off 20 assists.
Folsom said the ability to pass from the inside to the perimeter was the key to their offensive balance.
"What's stuck out the most is our interior passing," Folsom said. "We've been able find people on the weak side for an open shot after a rebound or if someone inside is double teamed."
