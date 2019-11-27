Benedictine women's enters the Thanksgiving coming off a hard fought road win Tuesday night over Missouri Valley 79-73.
The Ravens even faced a 10 point deficit about midway through the third quarter after leading by 12 in the first quarter.
Coach Chad Folsom said his team made some adjustments in the second half after a struggling from the field in the second quarter.
"We came out playing extremely well in the first by hitting everything but we came out playing really poor in the second quarter," Folsom said, "We made a few adjustment at the half and we took better shots."
Folsom also said the Vikings are a better team than their record may show and will end earning a number a wins this season.
"I think Missouri valley is definitely better than their record," Folsom said. "I think they're a good athletic team with some big post players. They definitely did a good job of turning us over."
Benedictine finished the game with four players scoring in the double digits.
Senior forward Kayla Staley led the team with 16 points, senior Grace Brzozowski was second with 14 while sophomore Rylee Neill and Anna Sanjuan had 11.
"It is nice to know we have lots of weapons on the inside and outside," Folsom said.
Folsom highlighted the job Neill did coming off the bench at the point guard position in game where senior LaRanda Thomas only had five points in the game.
"I thought she had a good game from the point guard spot," Folsom said. "She played good defense and made some good decisions with the basketball."
Folsom said that the team did need to find a way to get Thomas more involved with the offense and something they can work on during the break.
"We need to find LaRanda more," Folsom said. "She's not getting enough shots in the offense and we're not making that extra pass to hit her. Hopefully we can work on that over the next week."
Folsom said his team has done a good job of presenting problems for defenses and the diverse looks they have faced.
I think our team has been doing a pretty good job to adjusting to the way teams are guarding us," Folsom said. "I don't think a team has played us straight up man-to-man in about six games."
