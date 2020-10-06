Benedictine women's soccer won its second straight game in tough fashion with a 2-0 victory over Evangel.
Coach Lincoln Roblee said the win was just an all around performance from his team.
"We wanted to control the game and we did," Roblee said. "We attacked with control down the right, left and middle. It was a composite solid victory on both offense and defense."
Senior Natalie Duque knocked in the first goal for the Ravens on a free kick in the 18th minute of the first half.
Roblee said Duque is truly one of the best players in the Heart of America conference.
"Natalie is almost always the best player on the field," Roblee said. "She has incredible instinct skills and her senior leadership came up big in the game."
Freshman Paulina Carles gave Benedictine a 2-0 lead in the second half with her team leading fourth goal of the season with an assist from senior Emma Strecker.
Roblee also gave credit to senior goal keeper Olivia Berry who had six saves on the night.
"Berry had a couple good saves and she's been playing fantastic," Roblee said.
Carles is one of three freshmen who have started for the Ravens this season along with two sophomores.
Senior leader Duque both the young and experienced players have done a good job of coming together early on in this season.
"They are all stepping up and growing in confidence," Duque said. "Off the field we're coming together and I think that's showing on the field."
