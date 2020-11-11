For only the second time in seven seasons, Benedictine women's soccer drops two regular season games in a row.
The Ravens lost 2-1 against Clarke Wednesday at Legacy Field a week after losing at Missouri Valley in overtime 2-1.
Benedictine trailed 1-0 at the half and tied the game in the first five minutes of the half with a goal by freshman Annabelle Hoog.
The Ravens had numerous chances to take the lead throughout the second half but came up just short.
"We said all we needed to do was get one and feel confident late even down just one but it just didn't happen for us," Coach Lincoln Roblee said. "We had a number of crosses where we were literally just an inch or a yard away."
The Pride had fewer chances in the second half but knocked one in to take the lead 2-1 with seven and half minutes left.
Raven sophomore Nicole Patterson said she thought they were just kind of missing something in the second half.
"We knew that was kind of a must win situation considering where we are in the Heart conference," Patterson said. "I thought we played a great first half but something changed in the second half. We needed a little more passion I think."
Benedictine falls to 7-3-1 on the season in a highly contested Heart of American conference where the top eight teams are all within three games of one another.
Patterson said every game has been a challenge.
"Every game we have is a battle,"Patterson said. "We have to go into every game with the same mindset."
Roblee also reiterated how tough the heart has been week and week out.
"Our conference is really good this year and anybody can beat anyone on any given day," Roblee said. "Clarke hustled hard and the keeper made some great saves."
Roblee remained optimistic for the rest of the season for his team with just one game left in the regular season before they look toward the conference tournament in the spring.
"We did a lot of good things I think if we played the same way against the same team again we could get a different result," Roblee said.
Patterson said losing consecutive games should provide the proper motivation for her team the remainder of the season.
"It hasn't happened in awhile but I think it's going to give us more motivation going forward to next week and in the spring tournaments," Patterson said.
The Ravens will finish the regular season Wednesday 3 p.m. at Mount Mercy.
