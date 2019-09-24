William Penn came into the John Casey Soccer Center on Saturday afternoon to face the No. 4 Ravens. The game started two hours earlier than scheduled due to impending weather concerns but the Ravens were the ones pouring on goals late in the game leading to 7-0 victory.
William Penn came out with a strong defensive game plan and seemed content with dropping everyone back on defense when the Ravens had the ball and the Ravens starting unit struggled heavily to move the ball in the first half.
The only goal in the first half came from Junior Ellen Bundell’s first goal of her college career.
Bundle was able to put fellow junior teammate Emma Strecker’s cross pass into the back of the net to bring the score to 1-0 Ravens with 8:02 left in the first half and it would stay that way until the second half.
The Ravens came out with a new sense of determination in the second half as the usual suspects for the Lady Ravens, senior forwards Emily Ambuul, Nicole Kelly and Sydney Routh, all opened fire on the goal as each of them knocked in a goal with Kelly sending two into the back of the net.
Kelly’s second goal came off an assist from Routh bringing the score to 5-0 with 30:24 still left in the game.
Coach Lincoln Roblee then took out his starters to allow some of the younger players to get some playing time and they were able to pick right up where the starters left off.
Sophomore forward Madalynn Gill was able to cash in on a perfect assist from senior Kat Reis for her second goal of the season to push the score to 6-0 at the 6:47 mark.
The game was capped off by Reis knocking in her second goal of the season off an assist from sophomore Katie Black to push the score to 7-0 where it would stay for the remaining two minutes.
The Ravens were able to overcome a slow start and to do so, the did very little differently as far as game plan is concerned.
“It was kind of the same game plan going into the first and second half,” Routh said. “we knew that if we could just get a couple more in there we would be able to get on a role and get going.”
Roblee echoed his players sentiments stating.
“We talked about what we needed to do and just get a little bit better at it, we were close to scoring five times in the first half,” Roblee said. “We just needed to sharpen it up.”
As for the individual players and stats, Roblee was excited to see his backup players come in and make their presence felt.
“We have a lot of really good players and whenever they get called upon we know they can do well,” Roblee said. “They succeed whether or not their name is on the score sheet but it was nice to see them in there today.”
The Ravens will get set to travel to Central Methodist on Wednesday as they battle against the 9-0 Eagles. Game time is slated for 5:00.
