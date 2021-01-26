Bendectine women's basketball completed a sweep of Baker Saturday at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
The Ravens built a 20-point fourth-quarter lead against the Wildcats, eventually winning 78-65.
The Ravens grabbed control of the game in the third quarter. The Wildcats scored the first 7 points of the second half to cut the Ravens 8-point halftime lead to 1 point, but the home squad answered by dropping bombs behind the arc. First, Ali Brzozowski hit a trey, and then Brynn Maul knocked down three-straight from behind the line to help the Ravens push their lead back out to 9 points. The Ravens then carried a 59-48 lead into the fourth quarter and kept control in the final 10 minutes.
Brzozowski led the team with 15 points, and Skylar Washington and Alleigh Kramer each added 14 points. As a team, the Ravens were 46.6% from the floor and 42.3% from deep – their 11 made 3-pointers set a season-high.
The Wildcats were held to 39.6% shooting and 27.8% from behind the arc.
The Ravens got off to a strong start on each end of the court, shooting 60% from the field and forcing five Baker turnovers in the first quarter. They also connected on 3-4 3-pointers in the opening 10 minutes to help build a 21-14 lead.
The Ravens took a 35-27 lead into the halftime break, led by Washington's 9 points. Washington converted a 4-point play in the second quarter when she was fouled on a made 3-pointer from the top of the key. Kramer also scored 9 points in the first half on three made 3-pointers.
The Ravens defense was active in the opening 20 minutes, picking up seven steals and forcing nine Wildcats turnovers. They also held Baker to 34.8% shooting from the field. The Ravens shot 43.3% in the opening half. The visitors benefited from the free throw line; the Wildcats were 9-11 from the charity stripe to stay within single digits of the Ravens at halftime.
The win gives the Ravens a season sweep of the Wildcats. Next up for the Ravens (12-5, 10-3 Heart) will be a road trip to Culver-Stockton College on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
