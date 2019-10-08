The Graceland Yellowjackets came into Legacy Field Tuesday Sporting a 5-4-2 record and left with one more loss tacked on at the hand of the No. 13 Benedictine as the lady Ravens dispatched the Yellowjackets 3-0.
The Ravens were held scoreless for the entirety of the first half as yet another bruising and physical game was looking like it would yield to nothing less than a stalemate predicated on defense.
The Raven defense held strong in the first half not allowing a point.
The Ravens came out with a more aggressive game plan the saw each player use their teammates effectively. This was something that the players have discussed in the past and made sure to talk about before this game.
“We definitely talked at halftime about not looking to just kick it forward but actually knocking it around the team, working together and building forward which really worked for us in the second half,” Senior forward Sydney Routh said.
Routh was one of the larger contributors of the night on offense for the Ravens as she was able to knock in a goal for herself off of an assist from fellow Senior Forward Nicole Kelly to put the score to 3-0.
She also assisted on the second goal of the game as she drove in from the left side and made a perfect pass right to her teammate, Junior Emma Strecker who was able to put it in the back of the net.
Nicole Kelly got the game started as she put a pass from Hannah Schmit into the back of the net.
Coach Lincoln Roblee was satisfied with how his players were able to involve each other in the game plan and make this game a good team win.
“We did a good job of connecting and making runs fir each other and just being really sharp.”Roblee said.
Benedictine will look to stay hot as they travel to Baker on Saturday. Game time is 5:00pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.