Benedictine women's soccer was picked to finish second in the Heart of America Conference Coaches Preseason Poll for this upcoming season.
The Ravens finished second in conference postseason play the previous season.
Central Methodist, last season's regular-season and postseason champion, was selected as the favorite to win the 2020 season title.
MidAmerica Nazarene, the regular-season runner-up in 2019, claimed the third spot in the poll. Evangel and Missouri Valley rounded out the top five projections.
The 2020 season is set to open on September 5 with non-conference contests around the league. Benedictine will open the season at Bethel College and will open conference play taking on CMU at home on September 16. The top eight teams of the regular season will qualify for the Heart Conference Tournament, which is scheduled to begin on November 6th. A date for the NAIA National Championship, which has been postponed to the spring, has yet to be determined.
