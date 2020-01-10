SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The (RV) Raven Women’s Basketball team saw their four-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday night as Evangel University earned a 68-54 win to hand Benedictine its first loss of 2020.
Evangel forced Benedictine (12-3, 6-3 Heart) into 21 turnovers and held them to just 36.4 percent from the floor en route to the 14-point win.
A pair of free throws by Anna Sanjuan gave Benedictine a lead at 6-5 just over three minutes into the game, but it was shortlived as the Crusaders erased their deficit and pushed ahead 17-13 by the end of the first quarter. It was a lead the Crusaders never gave back.
The Ravens closed within nine on a basket by Al Brzozowski late in the second quarter but that was all the closer they would get in the first half as the Crusaders pushed their lead to 34-24 by halftime.
Benedictine scored 14 points in the third quarter and added 16 in the fourth but couldn’t chip away at their deficit. After Evangel pushed to their largest lead, 46-28, midway through the third quarter, Benedictine continued to chip away but could only close within 10 points down the stretch during the fourth quarter.
Skylar Washington was the lone Raven in double figures with 19, scoring 12 of the Ravens 16 fourth-quarter points. Rylee Neill added 9 points as the Ravens bench finished with a 43-34 advantage.
Even with the 21 turnovers, the Ravens were able to limit the Crusaders to just 12 points off those turnovers as they outscored Benedictine 22-20 in the paint and 12-8 on second-chance points.
