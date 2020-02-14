Benedictine was unable to pull off yet another comeback this season against Evangel after trailing for a majority of the game Wednesday night at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
Despite storming back in the final nine minutes, the comeback was too little too late for the Ravens in their 63-58 home loss.
Coach Chad Folsom said his team just had simple offensive issues late in the third and early fourth quarter that kept the from potentially winning that game.
“Just some missed shots and were not connecting on passes,” Folsom said. “We were a few possessions off tonight.”
The highlight of the night was the performance of sophomore Ali Brzozowski.
Brzozowski had a season-high in points with 20 and ten rebounds on the night.
“She was tough down there and making great moves,” Folsom said. “They didn’t really have an answer for her down there. She was getting us back in the game.”
Brzozowski had ten points in the fourth quarter, including a stretch of six straight points to start the quarter.
Senior Kayla Staley had 12 points to bring the Ravens’ point total in the paint at 32 points on the night.
Brzozowski said the gameplan for the post entering the game was to simply attack the basket.
“The main focus was get a quick move and go up strong,”Brzozowski said. “Don’t do any fancy tricks and look for the doubles. We worked really good in the post tonight.”
Sophomore Skylar Washington was second on the night in points with 14.
The Ravens currently sit at the number eight spot in the conference with only five games remaining.
Brzozowski said she aims to make the games count for her sister Grace Brzozowski and the rest of the Benedictine squad.
“My personal sense of urgency is just playing theses last five games as hard as a I can because this is probably the last time I get to play with my sister for probably the rest of our lives,” Brzozowski said. “I really want to be there for her and the rest of our team.”
