Men's Basketball used a strong second half to remain unbeaten on the season.
The (18) Ravens defeated Haskell Indian Nation University 86-68, moving to 3-0 on the year.
Leading by just 2 points at the half, the Ravens used a 19-4 run to open the second half to grab control of the game. The Ravens were able to knock down shots in the second half that bounced out in the first half, allowing them to put some space on the scoreboard. The home squad shot 59.4 percent from the field in the final 20 minutes, hitting 8-of-16 from deep.
Matt Austin led all scorers with 20 points while also dishing out 4 assists and recording 4 steals. Saxton Thuston had 16 points and 6 rebounds and Braden Belt came off the bench to add 13 points. Eric Krus scored 9 points for the Ravens, passing the 1,000 career point milestone on his first basket of the game. He joins Jaiden Bristol as current Ravens with 1,000 points in their career. Bristol had 8 points Monday night to go along with 9 assists.
The Ravens also held HINU's offense in check in the second half, limiting the visitors to 34.4 percent shooting from the floor.
The Ravens struggled with cold shooting in the opening half, knocking down 39.4 percent from the field and only 26.7 percent from 3-point range despite several open looks. Conversely, HINU shot 60.9 percent from the floor and hit 5-of-8 3-point shots.
The saving graces for the Ravens in the opening 20 minutes were offensive rebounding and turnovers. The Ravens turned 8 offensive boards into 13 second-chance points and forced 9 turnovers, which led directly to 9 points.
Though Haskell led for a large chunk of the first half, the Ravens finished with a 12-4 run to close out the half and held a 39-37 advantage at halftime.
The Ravens closed out the game with a 10-rebound advantage on Haskell. Ball movement was solid as well, as the Ravens assisted on 16 of their 32 made baskets.
