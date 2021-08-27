Men's Soccer dropped their opening game of the season at home on Saturday.
The Ravens lost to the John Brown University Golden Eagles 3-0.
The Golden Eagles got on the board early as Jacob Zamarron scored in the fifth inning. Zamarron doubled JBU's lead 8 minutes later. The Golden Eagles final goal in the first half came when Eli Jackson was able to beat Ravens keeper Nick Passinese with 2:30 to play before halftime.
The Ravens weren't able to get much of an attack going in the opening 45 minutes, notching two shots and just one on goal. The Golden Eagles had five shots and four on goal, with Passinese saving one of the shots for the Ravens.
The second half was better defensively for the Ravens as they held the Golden Eagles scoreless in the final 45 minutes. However, the attack wasn't able to get anything going for the home squad; the Ravens tallied two more shots in the second half.
Carlos Flores kept JBU off the scoreboard in the second, making three saves in goal for the Ravens in the second half.
The Ravens will hit the road for their second contest of the season when they play at Bellevue University on Saturday, Aug. 28.
