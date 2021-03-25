Benedictine's Jaiden Bristol has been named to the NAIA Men's Basketball All-America Team.
After merging into one division for this season, the NAIA released its list, and Bristol was named to the Second Team as one of the top 24 players in the NAIA this season. Bristol was named to the NAIA Div. I All-America honorable mention team last season.
"It's an honor to be named an All-American again," Bristol said. "It's always nice to receive such an award but I obviously know this isn't something I accomplished by myself. I just want to thank everyone who was involved in the process of helping me get to this point. That includes teammates, coaches, family, friends, fans, and most importantly God.
"It's nice to be named to the second team because last year I was honorable mention, so it's rewarding to know that the work I have put in has translated pretty well."
In 28 games this season, Bristol averaged 12.6 ppg. He finished the year with a total of 149 assists, ranking him eighth overall in the NAIA. He averaged 5.9 rebounds per game and was Benedictine's leading rebounder. He finished the season shooting 50.9 percent from the floor, 46.8 from beyond the 3-point arc, and 82.1 percent at the free throw line.
"Congratulations to Jaiden," said Benedictine head coach Ryan Moody. "This is a well-deserved recognition. His statistics are impressive this year and over his career but his impact on our team's success goes beyond numbers. He is a hard-working, unselfish, and humble leader. He is a great representation of Benedictine College."
The Ravens finished in second place in the Heart this past season with a conference record of 15-4 while going 21-7 overall. They qualified for the NAIA Postseason and were ranked No. 22 in the NAIA heading into the postseason.
Bristol's selection as an All-American marks the 10th selection to the NAIA's All-America Team under Coach Moody and the program's 20th overall NAIA All-American honor.
