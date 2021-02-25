Benedictine College Athletic Director Charlie Gartenmayer has announced the hiring of Victoria Hurtt as the next head coach for the Raven Volleyball program. Coach Hurtt will officially begin her duties as coach March 1.
"Victoria is a great fit for our department and the volleyball program," Gartenmayer said. "During the interview process, she displayed the qualities that we were looking for as the next head coach for Raven Volleyball. We are excited to welcome her back home and look forward to where she will be able to help lead the program moving forward."
A native of Raytown, Mo., Hurtt comes to Benedictine after serving as an assistant coach at NCAA Div. II Midwestern State University since January of 2019. She began her coaching career in 2015 at Archbishop O'Hara before moving on to serve as a graduate assistant at Indiana Wesleyan University and assistant coach at University of New Hampshire.
At Midwestern State, Hurtt served as the recruiting coordinator for the program, helped develop scouting reports for matches, prepared travel itineraries, assisted with camp coordination, and met weekly with student-athletes to ensure academic success.
"I am excited to join the Raven Family and be a part of a college that values striving for excellence in all aspects of life," Hurtt said. "Benedictine has the foundational core values I am looking to be a part of at a college. My faith in Jesus Christ is extremely important to me and this college gives me the opportunity to express my faith and coach the sport I love so much.
"I believe coaching is an incredible platform. I am so excited to lead young women to be the best they can possibly be on and off the court."
Hurtt had a standout collegiate volleyball career, playing at Iowa State University as an outside hitter. While at Iowa State she was named a two-time Academic All-Big 12 selection, an AVCA All-American selection, the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll, and a first-team All-Big 12 selection - with a unanimous selection in 2012. She was also voted as a team captain in her final two seasons at Iowa State.
"The student-athlete experience is very unique and teaches you a lot of valuable lessons along the way," Hurtt said. "My collegiate career allows me to fully understand the student-athlete experience. I am also able to use the on-court training from my college coaches and incorporate that knowledge I have gained in practices and matches."
Hurtt takes over a program that went 8-9 overall during the fall semester with a Heart of America Athletic Conference record of 5-7, missing the Heart Postseason Tournament that will be held later this semester.
