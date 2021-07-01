Victoria Hurtt will be entering her first season as the head volleyball coach at Benedictine College and just recently finalized her first recruiting class.
The class of ten includes student-athletes from Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Utah, and Bosnia & Herzegovina.
The lone transfer in the class is sophomore Libero Kristijana Istuk from New Mexico Military Institute.
"Kristijana is excellent in serve receive and defense," Hurtt said. "I' m extremely impressed with her ability to take initiative on and off the court. She will not only be a great player but a great addition to the culture we are building in the program."
Three of the incoming freshmen are from Kansas with outside/rightside hitter Regan Bruggeman from St. James Academy, rightside hitter Maura Lickteig and setter Haley Cahill who are both from Kapaun Mt. Carmel.
Hutt had praise for all three of the Kansas kids coming to the Ravens.
"Reagan has a strong arm swing who can play the outside and right-side position," Hurtt said. "She has a huge desire to get better each and every day and we look forward to what she will bring to the program in the fall."
"Maura is a great attacker who brings height and physicality to our team," Hurtt said. "She is a very versatile hitter in the front row and will allow us to expand our offense for the upcoming season. We are very excited to add Maura to the program."
"Haley has a very calm but confident spirit that will bring a positive atmosphere to the team," Hurtt said. "She is well-rounded at the setter position and I am excited to see how she continues to develop as a setter and look forward to her contributing to the team on and off the court."
The rest of the class is listed below:
Rachael Hamilton Middle from Mascoutah High School
According to Coach Hurtt: Rachael is a dual-sport athlete in both volleyball and track. Rachael can play any hitter position necessary. Her desire to be flexible and do whatever the team needs is exactly the type of player we want in the program. We are extremely happy to have her this upcoming season."
Ellie Wood DS/Outside from Forest Lake Christian
According to Coach Hurtt: Ellie is an outside/defensive specialist who has the ability to play the front and backcourt. She has a quiet and humble spirit which allows her to be a great teammate on and off the court. I am excited for Ellie to join us in the fall and add to the culture we are building here at Benedictine."
Madeleine Ingram Outside from Cherokee Christian
According to Coach Hurtt: "Madeleine is a very powerful and smart attacker. She will not only bring volleyball skills to the program but great character as well. She is a great example of faith and scholarship with her ability to exceed at a high level both in the classroom and on the court. We are very happy to add Madeleine to the program this season."
Ellie Biedenstein Setter from Cor Jesu Academy
According to Coach Hurtt: "Ellie is very competitive, has a tremendous drive to improve, and will add depth to the setter position in the fall."
Mahala Sewell Outside from Westlake HS
According to Coach Hurtt: "Mahala has a true passion and dedication to the game of volleyball. I have been very impressed with her maturity and ability to play six rotations as an outside hitter. Mahala will add depth and competitiveness to the program for the upcoming season."
Catherine Cunningham Outside from Enid High School
According to Coach Hurtt: "Catherine is an athletic and smart attacker from the front and back row. She will add depth in the pin positions for the upcoming season and I am excited to see her grow as a player and person throughout her career here at Benedictine."
