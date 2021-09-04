Victoria Hurtt enters her first season as the head coach of Benedictine College Volleyball.
This is Hurtt’s first head coaching position; she was previously with Midwestern State University as an assistant coach for two seasons.
Hurtt said the environment at BC has really helped her get acclimated to the position and allowed everything to run pretty smoothly.
“Overall it’s been a smooth ride because we have a great support system here,” Hurtt said. “Ever since day one it’s been a family environment, I can call on anybody and they are there for me.”
Hurtt was a standout player at Iowa State University as an outside hitter. She was an AVCA All-American selection and a first-team All-Big 12 selection — with a unanimous selection in 2012.
Hurtt said she has looked to her former coach with the Cyclones Christy Johnson-Lynch for advice.
“She’s helped teach me that hard work pays off,” Hurtt said. “She’s taught me so much and has been a great mentor throughout my life.”
Hurtt also references her fairly recent college playing career when coaching to help guide players with her experiences.
“I share a lot of my experiences with my players because I didn’t just go through them for me and I went through them so I can help other people learn from me,” Hurtt said. “I tend to talk about it a lot because I know what they are going through and can relate to them.”
The Ravens are kind of a young squad but will have a few key returners who had valuable experience in 2020.
Senior Haylie Dickerson is back and was the leader in kills last season with 142. Sophomore Joslyn Lewis was second in kills with 140 and sophomore Mary Pat Taylor was third with 117.
Senior Libero Megan Luby will also be back and she and Dickerson have really stepped up into their roles as seniors from day one.
“From day one they said ‘hey coach what do you need from us and we’ll do it’,” Luby said. “Their leadership alone will take us a long way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.