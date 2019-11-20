Benedictine basketball ended its five game losing streak Wednesday night with decisive 68-52 win over Baker at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
The Ravens jumped out to a 17-3 lead early on in the first half that essentially proved to be the difference in the game.
Coach Ryan Moody said finally getting off to a hot start in a game was refreshing.
"We've been on the wrong end of that a lot this year," Moody said. "It's always great when you make shots and we haven't done that a lot this year."
Moody expressed excitement with how his defense performed on the night stating this was their best effort so far this season.
"Tonight was by far and away our most connected defensive effort," Moody said. "We didn't sit back and we took the fight to Baker when they had the basketball."
Moody also said the Ravens as a whole were locked in all night even before tip-off.
"They had a great week of practice and came into tonight amped up," Moody said. "There was something in that locker room and they were ready to go."
Junior guard Matt Austin had a break-out game with a team-high 25 points along with four threes.
Austin had been battling a hand injury throughout the beginning of the season.
Moody praised Austin for his defensive performance on the night.
"You saw tonight a glimpse of what we can get out of Matt," Moody said. "He also really guarded tonight."
Austin said Benedictine hopes to get on a roll after its first home win of the season.
"We finally broke our slump we'd been in awhile," Austin said. "We just have to get some wins and get on a streak."
The Ravens will travel to Cedar Rapids this Saturday at 2 p.m. to take on Mount Mercy.
