KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Heart of America Athletic Conference made the decision Friday to suspend spring athletics from March 14 through 30
The decision comes in response to the growing public fear of the of COVID-19, which has already canceled numerous sporting events around the country.
The league’s Council of Presidents (COP) reached the decision on Friday afternoon.
“We have chosen to exercise an abundance of caution as we move through the uncharted waters of the COVID-19 situation,” Commissioner Lori Thomas. “We will use this time to monitor the ever-changing health crisis and determine the best steps for the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, administration, and fans moving forward.”
The Benedictine sports effected by this include baseball, softball and outdoor track & field.
The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) suspended all spring sports indefinitely earlier in the day.
Both Raven lacrosse programs are members of the KCAC so their seasons are put on hold as well.
Information gathered from the Heart of America Conference.
