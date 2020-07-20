In a Zoom meeting Thursday morning with The Council of Presidents, Heart of America Athletic Conference Commissioner, Lori Thomas announced that the conference still plans on moving forward with sports taking place this fall.
"We have chosen to stay the course for the upcoming season," Thomas said. "The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans, and officials continues to remain at the forefront of our planning for the fall."
The plan is for practices to start Aug. 15, with games beginning Sep. 5 outside of football, which would kickoff Sep. 12.
The Heart Task Force has been working to develop the "Heart Promise", which is a document where each institution pledges to prepare athletic events with the same approach. This includes screening before travel, entering playing facility, cleaning and preparation of locker rooms and benches, water options, and action steps if a student-athlete begins to exhibit COVID-19 symptoms. The NAIA has developed guidelines and recommendations related to screening and testing which can be found here.
"The Heart desires to be a leader in the NAIA and for us to do anything less than absolutely everything we can to get back on the playing field would cause an adverse effect to those we serve on our campuses," Thomas said.
The NAIA announced fall sport modifications in June – which featured delayed start dates and a reduced number of maximum contests for fall sports.
