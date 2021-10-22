The Heart of America Athletic Conference women's basketball coaches selected their 2021-22 Heart Preseason Poll and the Raven Women's Basketball team has been selected to finish in fourth place. Defending Heart regular-season champion MNU was selected to top the Heart standings again this upcoming season.
The Ravens earned a return trip to the NAIA National Tournament last season under head coach Chad Folsom after finishing their Heart season with a record of 14-5. The season gets underway on Oct. 30 with a home game inside the Ralph Nolan Gymnasium at 5 p.m. against Manhattan Christian College.
All 14 Heart women's basketball coaches will be featured on 2021-22 Heart Media Day on Monday, October 25. Visit the Heart YouTube channel and Heart Facebook and Twitter that day to view all 14 head coach interviews, as host Steven Davis preview's each teams season with their head coach. To view the Media Day interviews on YouTube, please click here.
To view the full Heart women's basketball schedule, please click here.
To watch your favorite Heart women's basketball teams compete this season, be sure to download the Heart Conference Network on your mobile phone through the app store or on your television through Roku or Firestick. You may also watch games on the Heart Conference Network, by clicking here.
Place Team Votes
1 MNU 148
2 CMU 145
3 Clarke 135
4 Benedictine 123
5 Grand View 118
6 Evangel 97
7 Mount Mercy 83
8 Baker 82
9 William Penn 62
10 Missouri Valley 69
11 Graceland 41
12 Peru State 35
13 Culver-Stockton 27
14 Park 19
