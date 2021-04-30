The Raven Softball team earned a sweep over Missouri Valley College with senior pitcher Alex Gilham making history in the process.
Benedictine took the opener over the Vikings 2-1 with Gilham earning her 49th career win as a Raven to break the program record. They capped off the day with a 7-2 win in game two to earn the regular-season sweep over the Vikings.
In game one, Benedictine recorded eight hits but were only able to score twice. That was all the run support that Gilham would need as she went the distance, throwing all seven innings with three strikeouts.
Lenae Salinas recorded a two-RBI single in the third inning to give the Ravens their lead. Salinas and Madison Zaccardo each finished with two hits with Zaccardo recording a double.
In game two, Abby Pressgrove earned the start in the circle. She threw the first five innings before giving way to Gilham who recorded the final six outs of the game to earn the save. Pressgrove allowed one earned run off four hits before Gilham came in and limited the Vikings to just one more hit.
Three Ravens finished the second game with multiple hits. Pressgrove, Megan Medhus and Salinas all recorded doubles while Zaccardo hit her team-leading 11th home run of the season. Medhus finished with three RBI while Pressgrove added two RBI.
