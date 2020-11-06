Benedictine College Athletic Director Charlie Gartenmayer has announced the hiring of Will Garrett as the new head coach for the Raven men's lacrosse program.
Garrett makes the move to Benedictine after spending time as the head coach at Shawnee Mission East High School after a successful collegiate career.
"I want to thank the administration at Benedictine College for this opportunity," Garrett. "After coming to campus to meet in person with President (Stephen) Minnis and Mr. Gartenmayer, I knew that Benedictine was a place that I wanted to be a part of. I look forward to continuing the growth of the Men's Lacrosse team."
Garrett played collegiately at NCAA Div. III Washington & Lee University, a top 10 Div. III program that he helped guide to the NCAA Tournament over his four years of playing. Like Benedictine, Washington & Lee is a smaller liberal arts college, so coming to Benedictine had a familiar feeling.
"Benedictine reminded me a lot of where I went to school," Garrett said. "The way the administration supports their athletics, the same kind of liberal arts education, I just knew that this was a great place for me to start my college coaching career."
Outside of coaching at Shawnee Mission East, Coach Garrett is highly involved in the greater Kansas City lacrosse community. He is the founder of 5 Corner Sports, a lacrosse training service that provides private or remote training opportunities as well as help with the recruiting process, film evaluation for players and parents.
"We are excited to welcome Will to campus," Gartenmayer said. "His background provides us an opportunity to continue to grow the men's lacrosse program at Benedictine not only on the field but in the classroom as well."
Garrett earned his B.S. in Business Administration with a focus in finance from Washington & Lee University in 2013. In addition to his coaching experience, Coach Garrett has also spent time in the private sector working for Morgan Stanley and the Cerner Corporation.
He will begin his duties immediately as the men's lacrosse program continues to work toward getting back on the field for the 2021 season.
