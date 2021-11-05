Raven Women's Basketball forced 21 turnovers on Tuesday night against William Woods University that led directly to 30 points en route to a 72-41 win over the Owls.
Benedictine jumped out to an 11-0 lead and never looked back, holding William Woods to just 5 points in the first quarter. The Ravens used a 50 percent shooting effort in the second quarter to extend their lead at the half to 21 points as they closed out the first half outscoring William Woods 8-2 as Twilah Carrasquillo scored 6 of those eight over the final two minutes of the half.
The Ravens remained in front by at least 20 points throughout the third quarter and pushed their lead to its largest of the game at 39 twice on free throws midway through the fourth quarter from Carrasquillo and Heather Ronnebaum.
Benedictine finished the game shooting 40 percent from the floor with a 77.3 percent effort from the free throw line. Defensively, in addition to forcing 20-plus turnovers for their second straight game, they also held the Owls to just 32.7 from the field.
Four Ravens reached double figures, led by the game-high 15 points from Natalie Smaron. Smaron finished the game going 5 of 5 at the free throw line with 5 rebounds. Carrasquillo and Ali Brzozowski finished with 14 each while Skylar Washington added 10.
The Ravens remain on the road on Friday and Saturday, traveling to Baldwin City for a pair of games in the Heart-KCAC Challenge. The take on Oklahoma Wesleyan at 4 p.m. Friday and Avila at 1 p.m.
