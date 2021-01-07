Strong defense highlighted a dominate performance as Benedictine defeated Missouri Valley 89-75 on Wednesday night.
The defense was on display especially midway through the second half as the Vikings coughed up the ball around half court. Benedictine’s Tyson Cathy and Nysir Scott jumped on the loose ball faster than any of the Vikings players.
Scott ended up with it who passed it back to Matt Austin. Austin then passed it back to Scott for the basket and foul. The Ralph Nolan Gymanisum erupted in applause for the hard work produced by the Ravens as they pushed the lead to 65-41.
Head Coach Ryan Moody shared his appreciation for the defensive hard work.
“That was effort. We ask when there is a loose ball, you get on the floor. We had two guys hit the deck before their guy. That does exemplify some toughness,” Moody said.
Chris Jackson led the Ravens with 23 points as he poured in shots from around the rim and behind the three point line.
“He’s [Jackson] grown up, he’s a senior. He knows what it’s like to prepare for a game both body and mind. He’s going out there and being aggressive,” Moody said. “What we have stressed with Chris is ‘if you’re open shoot it, if you’re not, drive it.’”
The practices leading up the game were some of the best of the year, Eric Krus shared. Krus scored 17 points on six made baskets.
“We have had some of our best practices of the year so far. We were able to bring that to the court,” Krus said. “We brought our height, energy, we had a good game plan which we were able to execute. It was an overall good team win for us.”
The Ravens will face off against CMU on Saturday as Jaiden Bristol is only four points from 1,000 career points.
