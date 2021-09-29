Raven Football limited Graceland to just 41 yards passing on Saturday and one touchdown en route to a convincing 68-7 win over the Yellowjackets.
Benedictine (3-2) finished with 472 yards of total offense while scoring six touchdowns on the ground and two through the air.
Rayshon Mills capped off a 9-play, 42-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown inside the first five minutes of the game, and the scoring pace was set. After a first-quarter 21-yard field goal by Teagan Trammel made it 10-0 Benedictine, the Ravens added on three more scores in the second quarter. Garrett Kettle scored twice on rushes of 3 and 4 yards while sandwiching a 21-yard touchdown pass to Tre Adger between his rushing touchdowns to send Benedictine into halftime with a 31-0 lead.
The Ravens added a field goal to open the second half and three more touchdowns before Graceland was able to break their scoreless drought. Trammel connected on a 42-yard field goal to open the half before Mills add his second rushing touchdown to cap off the third-quarter scoring. Kettle found Adger again for a 3-yard pass to start the fourth quarter before Jacob Gathright scored on a 5-yard rushing touchdown. Drake Pray gave the Ravens their final touchdown of the game late in the fourth quarter on a 9-yard run.
Kettle finished the game with 250 yards off 18 of 26 passing and 33 yards rushing. JaShawn Todd led the rushing attack, which saw seven Ravens record a carry, with 58 yards off three carries. Milles finished with 35 yards off 13 carries. Adger finished with 80 yards off 6 receptions while Todd added 61 yards off 2 receptions.
Defensively, the Ravens forced the Yellowjackets into three turnovers. Isaac Anderson and Jared Herron recovered a fumble while Tyler Tierney recorded an interception. Jalen James led the team with 9 tackles followed by Anderson with 8. Joe Burke finished with 7 tackles while adding two sacks. Spencer Witt, Bryan Barrera, and Javhi Bloomquist all recorded a sack in the win.
Benedictine wraps up Heart cross-divisional play on Saturday at 1 p.m. agents (RV) Culver-Stockton College on O'Malley Field at Larry Wilcox Stadium as part of Benedictine's annual Family Weekend.
