Senior Drew Caudle has been a standout member of Maur Hill-Mount Academy athletics throughout his career and has now signed his letter of intent to continue playing baseball at William Jewell.
Head Raven baseball coach and Athletic Director Phil Baniewicz said Caudle had high praise for Caudle and his baseball career.
"Drew has been one of the best players here since my time coaching at Maur Hill," Baniewicz said. "He's done an outstanding job all three years he's been here."
The senior was named First-team All-State last season and All-Conference three years in a row.
Caudle said the coaches of the Cardinals stood out in the process of looking for a school to play for.
"The coaches were nice and enjoyed talking to them," Caudle said. "I really appreciate them giving me an opportunity to play."
Caudle also credited the role Baniewicz had with getting him to this point in his career.
"He's always had a big picture in mind and he isn't looking out just for himself and he has the future in mind for all his players," Caudle said. "He's helped me through it all."
