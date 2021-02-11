Jaiden Bristol shined in all aspects in Thursday night’s 87-64 win against Graceland.
Bristol was everywhere for the Ravens…even for Graceland. When star Yellowjacket player, Nick Coleman, forgot his shoes in Lamoni, Iowa, Bristol was there to let his competitor wear his extra pair of sneakers.
In the second half, Bristol recorded his eighth assist marking his 500th career assist in a Raven uniform.
He has now scored over 1,000 points, hauled in 500 rebounds and executed 500 assists.
“This is clearly one [achievement], I cannot do by myself,” Bristol said.
The Ravens did struggle to shoot in the first half as Graceland kept the game close.
Benedictine shot 20% on 3 of 15 shooting from the three point line. The Ravens only led Graceland by 6 at the halftime break.
But, the second half barrage of points came as Chris Jackson, Eric Krus, Matt Austin and Bristol all scored in double figures.
Head Coach Ryan Moody explained how he did not want anything to change from the first half to the second half.
“We said, ‘Play the same as we did in the first half, keep sharing the basketball. When you get your shot, keep taking it,’” Moody said.
The Ravens kept shooting and shooting well. They shot 60% from the field including 64% from behind the three point line in the second half.
“We just reiterated not to get down because most of the time when we’re missing shots it affects our defense,” Bristol said.
The Ravens held Graceland to 37% from the field, but Coleman scored a team high 20 points in Bristol’s own pair of shoes.
After the game, Bristol credited his teammates for the win and assist milestone.
“They [teammates] are the weapons that people have to help off of, if they stay with me then another guy has to help,” Bristol said. “It helps me find them and it helps when they knock down shots.”
Bristol finished with 18 points on 8 of 10 shooting along with 8 assists and 6 rebounds.
“I am happy he is on our side and we’re not playing against him,” Moody said.
