Brett Shepardson joins a distinguished list of Raven Football players on Wednesday as he was named an NAIA All-American.
Shepardson earned second-team honors on the 2021 NAIA All-America Team when the Association released the list leading up to the NAIA National Championship game.
Shepardson finished his final year with the Ravens as the NAIA leader in total sacks (14.5) while ranking second in sacks per game (1.5) and third in total tackles for a loss (18). He recorded a total of 52 tackles in 10 games this season for the No. 16-ranked Ravens.
In four years as a Ravens, Shepardson played in 47 games. He finishes his career with 253 tackles, 30 sacks, and 62.5 tackles for a loss. He is now 21st all-time in total tackles as a Raven.
Benedictine finished their season at 8-2 overall with a second-place finish in the Heart South. They wrapped up their season on April 10 with a 48-0 shutout over Hastings College. Shepardson recorded five tackles, one sack, and 1.5 tackles for a loss in the win.
Senior linebacker Jalen James was also named as an All- America Honorable Mention. James led the team in tackles with 74 including 14 tackles for losses as well as recording two sacks.
