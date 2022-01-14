For the first time in 44 games, the Raven Men's Basketball team needed overtime to decide the final outcome.
Baker snapped Benedictine's four-game conference winning streak on Wednesday night holding off the Ravens in overtime to earn the 62-60 win.
Despite being limited Benedictine to just three 3-pointers, Baker was never able to lead by more than 7 points. Trailing by six points with just over two minutes left in the first half, Tyson Cathy scored four straight to pul the Ravens with two at the break, 28-26.
The momentum remained with the Ravens through halftime and basket by Nysir Scott and Saxton Thuston erased the Ravens halftime deficit and gave them a two-point advantage inside the first minute of the second half. Benedictine remained in the lead for the next four minutes of play before Baker regained the lead.
After trading the lead four times and playing through four ties, Baker eventually pulled ahead of Benedictine, 49-42, with just under 7 minutes remaining in the game. Ahmad Louis sparked an 11-0 run for the Ravens hitting three straight 3-pointers to erase their deficit and push Benedictine back in front by four points.
Baker hit two straight baskets, the final of which pulled the game into its eighth tie at 55 points forcing overtime. The Wildcats outscored the Ravens 7-5 in overtime to earn the win and snap the Ravens winning streak.
The Ravens finished with three players in double figures, led by Jaiden Bristol with 14. Thuston finished with 13 points and 9 rebounds while Cathy added 10 points. Louis finished with 9 points, going 3 for 3 from beyond the 3-point arc. Benedictine finished with a 30-18 advantage in the paint but could only score 11 points off 17 turnovers by Baker.
