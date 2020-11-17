After 42 years of leading Benedictine College football, legendary coach Larry Wilcox announced Tuesday to his team and his coaching staff that he will be retiring at the end of the 2020 football season.
According to Benedictine College Wilcox will retire at the end of June 2021.
Since being named the head coach in 1979, Wilcox has been the face of Raven football.
He has led the program to eight Heart Championships and 14 NAIA Football Championship berths, reaching the national semifinals in 1992 and 2001 and playing in the National Championship Game in 2018.
The Hall of Fame coach also served as Athletic Director for 24 years, six seasons as the head baseball coach, two as softball coach, and four as golf coach for the Ravens.
Coach Wilcox has an overall record of 304-153. He is just the 13th college head football coach at any level to achieve 300 victories. He is the second-winningest active head football coach in the NAIA and is also the winningest head football coach of any four-year Kansas college or university in history. Larry received the Kansas Monk Award in 2007, was inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame in 2018 and the Raven Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.
Wilcox and the Ravens will close out the regular season on Thanksgiving Day against Baker University at noon on O'Malley Field at Larry Wilcox Stadium with an automatic bid into the 65th annual NAIA Football Championship Series on the line.
The championship is slated to start on April 17 and will conclude with the National Championship Game on May 10 inside Eddie G. Robinson Stadium on the campus of Grambling University in Grambling, La.
Information gathered by Benedictine Athletics
