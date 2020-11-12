Both Benedictine cross country teams competed in the Heart Cross Country Championship hosted by Baker University Saturday with the women's team claiming the conference title.
The Lady Ravens posted an average time of 19:49 in the 5k race, led by Melanie Cozzi who finished second overall with a time of 19:35. Other top finishers for Benedictine were Isabella Guerra (3rd / 19:40), Sarah White (4th / 19:42), Molly Rolwes (5th / 19:46), Caroline Cobo (10th / 20:21). The program posted a total time of 1:39:06.52 en route to the victory.
Cozzi, Guerra, White, Rolwes, and Cobo earned All-Conference honors for their efforts during the meet. Head coach Je'Kel Smith was recognized as the Heart Coach of the Year in his first year at the helm of the program. The victory marks the first conference championship for the program since 2015 and guarantees the Ravens a spot at the NAIA Women's Cross Country National Championship in April.
Baker, the runner-up of the meet, has also earned an automatic bid to the national event. The Wildcats finished with a total time of 1:42:37.36 while placing two on the All-Conference list.
Racers that finished in the Top 10 on the day earned All-Conference honors and those who finished 11-15 received Honorable Mention recognition. Official qualifiers for the national championship will be announced by the NAIA in the spring.
Coach Je'kell Smith said the women's team knew they had a chance to take home a championship.
“Our women’s squad did an amazing job this weekend to capture the title.” Smith said. "We knew coming into the season that it was something we could accomplish and we were able to come out on top. Also, our senior leadership was huge and they kept everyone motivated and led us the entire season."
The men's team earned a fourth-place with 128 points and an average time of 29:09.
The top finisher for the Men was William Scavuzzo in 16th with a time of 28:21.2. He was followed by Colin Donovan (20th), Thaddeus Friess (24th), Luke Godard (31st), Sabatina Fuentes-Branas (37th), Luis Mendez (46th), and Matthew Sowers (55th).
"Despite our men’s team finishing fourth, they still had a great season," Smith said. "The times at the conference meet probably didn’t show it but I’ve been around these guys all season and know the amount of time and effort they put into this season and I couldn’t be more proud."
