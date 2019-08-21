The Benedictine men's soccer team had a number of opportunities that fell short Wednesday night against Waldorf University a the BC Soccer Complex.
In the end, neither team was able to produce a goal throughout the entirety of regulation and overtime leading to a 0-0 tie.
Both squads had about the same number of shots, shots on goals and corner kicks, but the Raven attempts were much more threatening despite the zero on the board at the end of the match.
Benedictine controlled the ball for most of the first half but ultimately couldn't find the net.
"It's frustrating because we created a lot of opportunities to score," coach John Sosa said.
Sosa did touch on the positives, specifically the defensive effort in which the Warriors didn't have many serious opportunities to put the ball in the goal.
"It's positive we had opportunities that should have been goals, but even more than that we kept a shutout," Sosa said. "We limited them to where our goalkeeper only had to make a save a couple times."
Senior goalkeeper Issac Jenkins had nothing but positives about his team's defensive effort in the opening game.
"I was impressed with the defense today and it was a lot better than I was expecting," Jenkins said. "We have some new faces there and guys that didn't get minutes last year."
Jenkins said that fatigue probably played a factor in not being able to score given that this was the first game of the season and the Ravens have already played two friendlies along with a little over a week of practice.
"Fatigue is definitely something I see troubling us but as we play games and practice I think that will start to decrease," Jenkins said.
Benedictine will now host No. 14 Bellevue 7 p.m. Saturday, who the Ravens lost 1-0 last season.
Sosa said the team will need to re-energize for the ranked opponent.
"The challenge for us is to make sure we recover," Sosa said. "We know what Bellevue has and we come up short against them last year so we'll be ready."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.