Benedictine sports prepare to return to competition in the coming weeks for the first time since the pandemic started.
Raven volleyball will be the first to start when they host Culver-Stockton College Sept. 6.
Football will be back in action Sept. 12 at home against Peru State College.
Both Benedictine soccer teams will host Central Methodist University Sept. 16.
Cross Country's first action will be at the Baker Invitational on Sept. 5.
