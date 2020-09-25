After its season-opener was delayed one week, the Benedictine Ravens celebrated a return to the field in style.
The Heart Of America South Division favorites rolled from start to finish, defeating Clarke 38-0 Saturday in Dubuque, Iowa.
The original Week 1 game against Peru State was postponed to October.
Playing in their first game as a member of the Heart South, the Ravens (1-0) showed why they were preseason favorites by nearing 500 yards of offense and allowing just 68 yards rushing.
Benedictine began the day with an interception on the second play of the game courtesy of Tyler Tierney. The Ravens capitalized on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Luke Laskowski to Tre Adger just more than three minutes into the season for a 7-0 lead.
Laskowski did return to the game in the fourth quarter.
Damon Wigand followed up with a 5-yard rush with 1:08 left in the quarter for a 14-0 lead just minutes after turning Clarke over on downs in the red zone.
In the second quarter, Adger scored his touchdown on a 23-yard pass from Garett Kettle, who came in at quarterback after Laskowski was sacked on the game’s second drive.
Benedictine then blocked a punt, leading to a Marlon Moorer touchdown run from 10 yards out.
After losing a fumble, Kettle was rewarded an Konner Walker interception to give the Raven offense the ball back. He then threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Alex Blake
w for a 35-0 lead.
Benedictine added a third interception courtesy of Zach Gill later in the third before another by Joel Mewis early in the fourth, leading to a 30-yard field goal by Daveon Drayton.
Kettle complete 9 fo 12 passes for 190 yards and two scores. Blake was his top receiver with four catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. Adger took two of his three receptions for touchdowns, totaling 63 yards.
Kettle finished the day with 64 yards on nine attempts. Wigand tallied 24 yards and his score on 11 carries.
Benedictine finished with two sacks and eight tackles for loss, allowing just 281 total yards with six total interceptions.
The Ravens will host Culver-Stockton (1-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday at O’Malley Field for their home opener. Fan attendance will be limited to parents, students, staff and season ticket holders with health screenings prior to entrance. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times with a capacity of 538 fans.
