Benedictine College will host its first competitions for the fall season next week and have no released a guideline for fans in attendance at those events.
Parents of competing student-athletes will have priority for all home events followed by Benedictine students, Benedictine faculty & staff, and season ticket holders (purchased before Sept. 1) for home football games only.
The Heart of America Athletic Conference policy is that visiting fans from opponent schools will not be permitted to attend games on campus. Additionally, in accordance with county, state, and CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and large gatherings, tailgating will not be permitted on the Benedictine College campus this fall.
All fans attending games on the Benedictine College campus will be screened prior to their entrance into the stadium. Designated screening locations will be clearly marked outside all entrances. Screening will consist of a COVID 19 questionnaire and a temperature reading. Once you have passed the screening process you will be given a wristband that permits your entry into the stadium.
Anyone in attendance for athletic events on campus will be required to wear a mask, or appropriate face covering, throughout the stadium at all times. Social distancing practices will also be enforced to help protect all spectators and staff.
"We have worked through a policy that allows for our extended Benedictine family to attend games on our campus this fall," Benedictine College Athletic Director Charlie Gartenmayer said. "At the same time, we also have to approach attendance at games in a way that allows for our student-athletes to compete in a safe and healthy environment while following best practices established by county, state, and CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and protective standards."
The new Fan Attendance Policy applies to competitions this fall. Discussions are on-going for winter and spring competitions and those attendance policies will be announced when finalized.
Capacity for each venue on campus has been adjusted for the fall to adhere to social distancing standards in compliance with local, state, and CDC standards:
Larry Wilcox Stadium – 538
Legacy Field – 126
Ralph Nolan Gymnasium - 154*
*Seating capacity for the Ralph Nolan Gymnasium is restricted to the East side of the arena. The West side will be reserved for players, coaches, event staff, and officials.
Seating at venues will be broken up into assigned sections in order to accommodate fans and families attending various games. Those options could include groups of four seats, three seats, two seats, and single-seat sections. Participating student-athletes will be allotted a maximum of 4 tickets available for redemption or purchase for each game on the schedule.
Tickets must be purchased through HomeTown Ticketing or through the Athletic Department 72 hours prior for Football, and 48 hours prior for both Soccer and Volleyball. Tickets are not transferable.
