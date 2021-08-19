After a trial period during the second half of the Spring semester, the Benedictine Raven Sports Network (BRSN) will officially begin a new era on Saturday.
BRSN joins Heart Conference Network and will be switching streaming partners to Blueframe Technologies, the official streaming partner of the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
"We are excited to join the Heart Conference Network officially," said Assistant AD Josh Pound. "We have been using Blueframe's ProductionTruck software to help with our graphics for a number of years now. After our trial run streaming directly from Blueframe in the Spring, we were very happy with every aspect their streaming platform offers. Fans will also see a difference in how soon they are able to view archived games with the turnaround virtually right after an event has ended."
With the move to the Heart Conference Network, 12 of 14 Heart schools with start the 2021-22 academic year streaming through the conference streaming home at www.heartconferencenetwork.com.
The Heart Conference Network App is available for download on Andriod, Apple (iPhone, iPad & AppleTV), Amazon FireTV, and Roku devices. Benedictine's home page on the Heart Conference Network can be accessed on the web at www.heartconferencenetwork.com/benedictine or directly at www.ravenathletics.com by clicking on BRSN in the main navigation.
Saturday's soccer matches from Legacy Field will be streamed on BRSN. The No. 25-ranked Raven Women's Soccer team opens up their season at 5 p.m. against No. 9 John Brown University while the Raven Men's Soccer team will also host John Brown immediately after at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free for both matches.
