FAYETTE, Mo. – Top-seeded Central Methodist University scored seconds into the 110th minute on Saturday to earn a 3-2 win over the three-seeded Raven Women’s Soccer team in the 2019 Heart Tournament Championship match.
With the loss, the Ravens miss out on earning the Heart Tournament Champion automatic bid, but since CMU was also the regular-season Heart Champion, the Ravens earn the Heart’s second automatic bid by virtue of finishing as runner up.
The scoring went back and forth until the end. Benedictine struck first during the 25th minute. Megan Homoly sent in a free-kick that was headed into the net by Emily Ambuul. The Ravens led 1-0 at the half before CMU answered in the 54th minute on a failed clearing pass by Benedictine.
Benedictine regained the lead during the 58th minute as Isabelle Wilhelm bent in a corner kick off the hands of CMU keeper Shelia Sanchez. The Ravens maintained their advantage until the 77th minute when the Eagles pulled even at 2-2.
Despite out shooting the Ravens 4-1 in the first overtime period, the Eagles could not push anything past Benedictine keeper Ashley Rehagen. Rehagen tallied three saves through the first overtime and added two more in the second before the game-winner from the Eagles with just over one minute left before the match would have headed to a Shootout. After playing just over 64 minutes in goal, Rehagen finished with 11 saves.
Benedictine also spent a majority of the game without senior Nicole Kelly, who re-injured her ankle in the first 20 minutes of the game.
Kelly of course leads the team in goals on the season with 28.
“We had to adjust but I thought the team did well,” Coach Lincoln Roblee said. “We’ve tried a number of things different in postseason after learning from the regular season.”
The Ravens will host the first round of playoff action as the No. 14 seed and will play the winner of the Friday match between Grace (Ind.) and Friends (Kan.) on Saturday.
This marks the sixth season in a row Benedictine will host for the opening rounds of nationals.
“It’s just exciting to know that people will be coming to your campus and they’re excited about it as well,” Roblee said. “You just want to make it a great event. I love hosting.”
Information compiled by Benedictine College.
