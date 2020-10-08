A dominant Benedictine Ravens attack didn’t have the same flight Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa, falling 41-7 to the Heart North favorites.
Grand View jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a touchdown pass to Brandon Martin. Johnny Sullivan extended the Viking lead with his second touchdown pass of the frame, finishing Bennett Spry for a 23-yard score and 13-0 lead.
Benedictine got on the board midway through the second quarter on a 13-play, 99-yard drive that last 7:04 and ended with a Garrett Kettle touchdown run.
Grand View responded with a touchdown pass from Sullivan to Dom Wright-Walton from 28 yards out for a 20-7 lead.
Sullivan’s fourth touchdown of the half came on a 24-yarder to Anthony Turner for a 28-7 lead with seven seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Grand View added two field goals and a fifth touchdown pass, from Sullivan to Spry, in the fourth quarter.
Sullivan completed 22 of 31 passes for 256 yards and five scores.
Grand View intercepted five passes from the Ravens, who completed just 4 of 21 passes on the afternoon. Kettle and Daveon Drayton each threw two interceptions.
Kettle finished 3-of-15 passing for 78 yards, and no receiver had more than one reception.
Kettle was the game’s leading rushing with 64 yards on 13 attempts.
Benedictine finished with six total turnovers and was outgained 404-212.
The Ravens (2-1) didn’t recorded a sack and had just four tackles for loss.
Benedictine will return to action at 1 p.m. Saturday against Peru State at Larry Wilcox Stadium. A win would deliver the head coach his 300th career win.
