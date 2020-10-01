After falling on the road to Baker, Benedictine college women's soccer bounced back with a tough 1-0 home victory over Grand View Wednesday night at Legacy Field.
The lone goal of the game that gave the Ravens the win was scored by freshman Paulina Carles thanks to an assist from Nicole Patterson on a middle cross.
Patterson had been pushing and fighting from the outside all night against a tough Viking defense.
"We just really tried to exploit the sides and were trying to cross it in the middle." Patterson said. "We tried to take some risks. We knew we weren't going to be able to if we didn't."
Coach Lincoln Roblee said his team knew it was going to be fight all night against Grand View.
"When we play them it's usually a close game and they are trying to slow us down," Roblee said. "First half we had a few opportunities but we weren't executing really great but in the second half we sharpened up a few things."
Roblee also praised Patterson for the effort she had on the night.
"I'm really proud of Nicole, " Roblee said. "She really came through in the second half."
Roblee said he told his team early on that don't worry about scoring a bunch of goals in the game and that one may do the job.
"I told the team 'I don't care if we score in the 89th minute,'" Roblee said. "This could be a 1-0 game but I knew we were going to have the ball a lot of shots and control the game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.